IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.30

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.30 and last traded at $249.27, with a volume of 12230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.