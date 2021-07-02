IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.30

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.30 and last traded at $249.27, with a volume of 12230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

