Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Drops By 55.0%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock worth $81,892 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,241. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

