Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Decreases By 40.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IBTB remained flat at $$25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 1,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

