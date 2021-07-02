Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer Sells 4,800 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,992. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

