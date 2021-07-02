Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 146,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $131,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $100,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

