Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

