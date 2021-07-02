LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LNSPF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,095. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

