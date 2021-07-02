Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Traton has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932. Traton has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

