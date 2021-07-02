Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $195,907.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,235.88 or 0.99913579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.