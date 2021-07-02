CyberMiles One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00401788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.51 or 0.99978603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00034128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052469 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.