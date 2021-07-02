Liquity 1-Day Volume Tops $390,603.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00017902 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $390,603.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,235.88 or 0.99913579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,211,492 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

