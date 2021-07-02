McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $88.71. 29,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,965. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.