Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report sales of $312.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $179.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 36,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,079. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

