Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 402,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 223,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.