Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NTIC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -439.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

