PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 17,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,858. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

