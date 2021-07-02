Short Interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Drops By 57.1%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoSys in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MoSys alerts:

MOSY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,626. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.