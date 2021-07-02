Neural Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $85,089.61 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $85,089.61 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

