FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $248.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.67 million to $250.00 million. FireEye reported sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $31,527,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,896. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

