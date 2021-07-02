BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$14.74. 2,155,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,861. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

