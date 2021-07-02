Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,482. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.