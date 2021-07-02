Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 306,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

