Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,380.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.66. 193,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

