Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,051 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,894. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of -92.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

