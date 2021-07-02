Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 337% compared to the typical volume of 602 call options.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

