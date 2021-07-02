Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Prologis posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

PLD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. 37,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,463. Prologis has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

