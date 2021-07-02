Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $102.21 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $102,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.07.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,058. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

