stETH (Lido) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $42,459.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,082.83 or 0.06229218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00126628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00169082 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.10 or 1.00016690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 583,958 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

