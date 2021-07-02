Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

WLTW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.64. 11,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.