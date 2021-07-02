Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $843.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.57 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cabot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,384. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

