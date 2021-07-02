6,743 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.19. 53,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

