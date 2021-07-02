Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.