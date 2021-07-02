Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.40

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001614 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,276,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

