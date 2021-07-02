Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $124,312.42

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $124,312.42 and approximately $77.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.31 or 0.06270297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00156530 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,523,157 coins and its circulating supply is 46,471,826 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

