908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 5.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 13,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 426,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $956.87 million and a PE ratio of -28.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

