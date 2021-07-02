China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.