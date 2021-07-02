Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $92.03 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $92.03 million and $2.60 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000911 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

