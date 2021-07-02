Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

BTVCF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94. Britvic has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

