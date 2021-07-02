BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Hits $27.54 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $27.54 million and approximately $167,876.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.67 or 1.00123960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

