ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $821,563.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.67 or 1.00123960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

