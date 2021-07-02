Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $3.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.67 or 1.00123960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

