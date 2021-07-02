Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) vs. Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Head to Head Contrast

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.5% of Heartland Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Heartland Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Express and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 1 2 3 0 2.33 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heartland Express presently has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Heartland Express.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 11.29% 9.93% 7.52% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Express and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $645.26 million 2.15 $70.81 million $0.87 19.98 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.23

Heartland Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland Express beats Yellow on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services. The company offers its services under Heartland Express and Millis Transfer brand names. It provides traffic appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

