AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $42,884,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 475,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

