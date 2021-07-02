Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,389.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $809.24 and a 1-year high of $1,403.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,307.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

