Citadel Advisors LLC Has $48.08 Million Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,095,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,740 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $48,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

DYN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.