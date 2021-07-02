Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 808,166 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 12,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.