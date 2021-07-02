PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

