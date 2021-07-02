$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $4.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,324,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

