Achain Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.87 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $2.87 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.22 or 0.00682552 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.