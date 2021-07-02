ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $702.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $702.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,456.75 or 1.00060494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.